Gibson County judge accused of misconduct, facing 'disciplinary charges'

Disciplinary charges have been filed against a judge in Gibson County, Indiana.
State officials said Thursday that the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade.
According to a news release, Judge Meade is accused of four counts of misconduct related to "the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases." The news release says Judge Meade has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.
An 11-page "Notice of the Institution of Formal Proceedings and Statement of Charges" details the accusations against Judge Meade.
The document detailing the allegations against Judge Meade says that in one child custody case, he interrupted a father and said told the man "be quiet," "zip it," "shut up," and to "shut [his] mouth," even after the father apologized and indicated he understood.
The final decision on Judge Meade's charges will be up to the Supreme Court, which can determine if any judicial misconduct occurred before either dismissing the charges or proceeding with disciplinary action.
