Gibson County man facing felony charge, accused of sending inappropriate picture to minor

A Gibson County, Indiana man is being charged after sending an inappropriate picture to a minor over social media, according to police.
The Indiana State Police says 21-year-old Dustin Bratcher of Haubstadt was arrested after an investigation that started in October.
During the investigation, ISP says detectives learned that Bratcher allegedly used social media in June to send the inappropriate picture to a girl under the age of 16.
ISP says a warrant was issued for Bratcher's arrest, and that he turned himself on on Wednesday.
According to ISP, Bratcher faces a felony charge of Dissemination of Harmful Material to a Minor.
Bratcher was released from jail after posting a $2,495 cash bond, and will appear in court on Nov. 29.