Gibson County Sheriff's Office employees recognized for saving inmate's life

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Four employees with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office are being recognized for saving an inmate's life.
Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says this happened on Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Corrections Officer Wyatt Lashbrook was working in the Gibson County Central Dispatch Center, watching cameras to monitor inmates.
As Corrections Officer Lashbrook watched, the sheriff's office says he saw an inmate trying to take their own life.
GCSO says Lashbrook alerted Communications Officers and immediately left his post to help the inmate.
Communications Officer James Griswold, Community Corrections Officer Lucas Odom, and Corrections Officer Cody Lashbrook arrived to help.
The sheriff's office says the inmate was detained and assessed, before being placed on protective watch.