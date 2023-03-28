 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gibson County Sheriff's Office employees recognized for saving inmate's life

  • Updated
  • 0
Four Gibson County Sheriff's Office employees recognized

Top to bottom, left to right: Cody Lashbrook, Lucas Odham, Wyatt Lashbrook, and James Griswold.

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Four employees with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office are being recognized for saving an inmate's life.

Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says this happened on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Corrections Officer Wyatt Lashbrook was working in the Gibson County Central Dispatch Center, watching cameras to monitor inmates.

As Corrections Officer Lashbrook watched, the sheriff's office says he saw an inmate trying to take their own life.

GCSO says Lashbrook alerted Communications Officers and immediately left his post to help the inmate.

Communications Officer James Griswold, Community Corrections Officer Lucas Odom, and Corrections Officer Cody Lashbrook arrived to help.

The sheriff's office says the inmate was detained and assessed, before being placed on protective watch.

