Gibson County Sheriff's Office gets 10 new vehicles to replace aging cruisers

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Members of the Gibson County Sheriff's Office will be keeping the peace in some new vehicles.
The sheriff's office said Tuesday that it was picking up 10 new vehicles that will replace aging cars in its fleet.
According to GCSO, eight of those 10 new vehicles were paid for through an ARPA grant that Sheriff Bruce Vanoven applied for in 2022.
Sheriff Vanoven says the vehicles will help deputies do their jobs safer and more effectively, while also reducing the need for maintenance on the vehicles.
The sheriff's office shared some photos of the new vehicles on Tuesday, which can be seen below.