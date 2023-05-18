Gibson County Sheriff's Office hosting blood drive Friday

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An American Red Cross Blood Drive is being hosted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
The sheriff's office will be hosting the blood drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Corrections Conference Room located at 112 E. Emerson St. in Princeton.
The blood drive is being held during National Police Week, to honor both those who have died in the line of duty in Gibson County and those who continue to serve.
To schedule an appointment for Friday's blood drive, just visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: GibsonCountySheriff or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Donors are also welcome to stop in and give blood at their convenience.