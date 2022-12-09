Gibson County Sheriff's Office looking to fill multiple positions

Law enforcement authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say they're looking to hire for multiple positions.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday it was looking for candidates for the positions of Probationary Deputy Sheriff, Corrections Officers, Field Officer, and Facility Officer.
Here are some details on the open positions from the sheriff's office:
- Full-time Corrections Officer (Jail) - Applications accepted until all positions filled. Starting pay is $20.00 per hour.
- Full-time Field Officer (Community Corrections) (Use the Communications/Corrections applicaton) - Applications accepted until the position is filled. Starting pay is $18.12 per hour.
- Full-time Facility Officer (Community Corrections) (Use the Communications/Corrections application) - Applications accepted until the position is filled. Starting pay is $17.01 per hour.
- Full-time Probationary Deputy. Applications due by 3:00 PM 12/27/22. Starting pay is $22.51 per hour (starting January 2023) with two raises during the first year.
GCSO says paper applications can be picked up at the sheriff's office, located at 112 E. Emerson St. in Princeton.
You can also find applications on the "Forms" page of the Gibson County Sheriff's Office website.