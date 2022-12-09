 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far
Southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of
low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Gibson County Sheriff's Office looking to fill multiple positions

  • 0
gibson-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

Law enforcement authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say they're looking to hire for multiple positions.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday it was looking for candidates for the positions of Probationary Deputy Sheriff, Corrections Officers, Field Officer, and Facility Officer.

Here are some details on the open positions from the sheriff's office:

  • Full-time Corrections Officer (Jail) - Applications accepted until all positions filled.  Starting pay is $20.00 per hour.
  • Full-time Field Officer (Community Corrections) (Use the Communications/Corrections applicaton) - Applications accepted until the position is filled.  Starting pay is $18.12 per hour.
  • Full-time Facility Officer (Community Corrections) (Use the Communications/Corrections application)  - Applications accepted until the position is filled.  Starting pay is $17.01 per hour.
  • Full-time Probationary Deputy.  Applications due by 3:00 PM 12/27/22.  Starting pay is $22.51 per hour (starting January 2023) with two raises during the first year.

GCSO says paper applications can be picked up at the sheriff's office, located at 112 E. Emerson St. in Princeton. 

You can also find applications on the "Forms" page of the Gibson County Sheriff's Office website.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you