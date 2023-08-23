 Skip to main content
Gibson County superintendent ordered to recovery center after DUI arrest, public meeting planned

  • Updated
  • 0
James Allen Wilson 8-21-2023 mugshot

James Allen Wilson (Vanderburgh County Jail)

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a public meeting planned to address the status of a local superintendent who was recently arrested on DUI charges.

The East Gibson School Corporation Board will meet on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Wood Memorial High School.

At the meeting, the status of the district's superintendent, James Wilson, will be discussed following his weekend DUI arrest.

For now, the district's attorney says that Wilson has been placed on administrative leave.

On Wednesday, Wilson had his latest court hearing. At the hearing, he was released from custody and ordered to go to a recovery center. Court records show he has another hearing scheduled for next month.

Any community members who would like to speak about the matter will be able to comment at Thursday's school board meeting.

