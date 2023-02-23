Gibson Southern students drive their tractors to school for National FFA Week

National Future Farmers of America Week is celebrated February 18-25, 2023, for chapters all across the country.
On Thursday, Gibson Southern High School celebrated by taking an unconventional way to school.
The parking lot at the high school looked a little different on Thursday as students traded in their cars for tractors.
It’s all in celebration of National Future Farmers of America Week, and it’s a long-standing tradition that students look forward to every year.
“It’s really cool. It’s definitely a very unique experience driving a tractor to school,” says Macade Chandler, Senior and Vice President of Gibson Southern’s FFA chapter.
The tradition allows students to celebrate not only National FFA Week, but also the roots of their own family farms.
“It really makes me feel proud that I’m able to be in a situation where I can drive one of my dad’s tractors because of all the hard work he puts into this. It’s really cool to be able to drive that, and I think he enjoyed watching me as well,” Senior Mylie Rexing tells 44News.
In the parking lot on Thursday, there were 22 tractors driven by FFA students. That’s a record at Gibson Southern as the most tractors driven on this day since the tradition began in the early 2000s.
“It was really cool having all of us here with our tractors and showing them off, and showing the importance of agriculture in our community. Without agriculture, we’d have no and… that wouldn’t be good,” Sam Parmer tells 44News.
Gibson Southern students are finishing off the week on Friday with a petting zoo milkshake day.