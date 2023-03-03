Gov. Holcomb orders testing of toxic waste headed to Indiana from Ohio train derailment

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
East central Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Western Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Northeastern Union County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 100 PM CST.

* At 1218 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a
tornado was located near Corydon, or 9 miles northeast of
Breckinridge Center, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
Henderson around 1230 PM CST.
Kasson around 1235 PM CST.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Evansville, Melody Hill and Darmstadt.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 2, and between
Mile Markers 10 and 20.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 17 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR WHITE, GALLATIN, POSEY, VANDERBURGH, HENDERSON AND
UNION COUNTIES...

At 837 AM CST, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned
area have begun to become more scattered. Between 2 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Trained spotters report widespread flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area with additional storms this morning. Flash flooding is
already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Morganfield,
Shawneetown,  Poseyville, Uniontown, and New Harmony.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern White County in southeastern Illinois...
Northeastern Gallatin County in southern Illinois...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Northeastern Crittenden County in western Kentucky...
Northeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky...
Western McLean County in northwestern Kentucky...
Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky...
Union County in northwestern Kentucky...
Webster County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 100 PM CST.

* At 1154 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Eldorado to near Sturgis, moving northeast at
75 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms havea  history of
wind damage.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Evansville, Henderson, Madisonville, Mount Vernon, Morganfield,
Providence, Sturgis, Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Breckinridge Center,
Sebree, Darmstadt, Clay, Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New
Harmony, Dixon, Corydon and Cynthiana.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 84 and 86, between
Mile Markers 91 and 92, and between Mile Markers 114 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 5, and between
Mile Markers 9 and 12.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 9 and 27.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 11.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern
Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. A Tornado Watch
also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern and southeastern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern
Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. A Tornado Watch
also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern and southeastern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              SALINE                WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FORT BRANCH, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, AND SHAWNEETOWN.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Gov. Holcomb orders testing of toxic waste headed to Indiana from Ohio train derailment

  • Updated
  • 0
Governor Holcomb

Indiana's governor says he's taking action after hazardous materials from the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, were ordered to be brought to the Hoosier State.

As we reported, officials with the EPA ordered waste from the site of the train derailment be moved to the Heritage Environmental Services' hazardous waste landfill in Putnam County's Roachdale, Indiana, which is just between Indianapolis and Terre Haute.

After objecting to the decision and calling it disappointing, Governor Eric Holcomb now says he's now ordered third-party testing for dangerous levels of chemicals in the materials being brought to the state.

The full statement from Gov. Holcomb reads:

“Effective immediately, I have directed our administration to contract with a nationally recognized laboratory to begin rigorous 3rd party testing for dangerous levels of dioxins on the material being transported to the Roachdale facility from the East Palestine train spill.

As I indicated in an earlier statement, it was extremely disappointing to learn through a press conference held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, confirming that the EPA had chosen Indiana as a location to deposit and remediate the waste from East Palestine, Ohio. This was made after our administration directly conveyed that the materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. As you can expect, I expressed as much to the EPA administrator when we spoke on the phone Tuesday, Feb. 28.

All of us can agree that we should do everything within our control to provide assurance to our communities. This testing is the next necessary step. Since making this decision, we have informed the EPA and the site operator urging them to coordinate closely with this 3rd party laboratory to carry out this important testing."

Holcomb said that sampling of the materials was scheduled to begin on Friday.

