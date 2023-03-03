Gov. Holcomb orders testing of toxic waste headed to Indiana from Ohio train derailment

Indiana's governor says he's taking action after hazardous materials from the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, were ordered to be brought to the Hoosier State.
As we reported, officials with the EPA ordered waste from the site of the train derailment be moved to the Heritage Environmental Services' hazardous waste landfill in Putnam County's Roachdale, Indiana, which is just between Indianapolis and Terre Haute.
After objecting to the decision and calling it disappointing, Governor Eric Holcomb now says he's now ordered third-party testing for dangerous levels of chemicals in the materials being brought to the state.
The full statement from Gov. Holcomb reads:
“Effective immediately, I have directed our administration to contract with a nationally recognized laboratory to begin rigorous 3rd party testing for dangerous levels of dioxins on the material being transported to the Roachdale facility from the East Palestine train spill.
As I indicated in an earlier statement, it was extremely disappointing to learn through a press conference held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, confirming that the EPA had chosen Indiana as a location to deposit and remediate the waste from East Palestine, Ohio. This was made after our administration directly conveyed that the materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. As you can expect, I expressed as much to the EPA administrator when we spoke on the phone Tuesday, Feb. 28.
All of us can agree that we should do everything within our control to provide assurance to our communities. This testing is the next necessary step. Since making this decision, we have informed the EPA and the site operator urging them to coordinate closely with this 3rd party laboratory to carry out this important testing."
Holcomb said that sampling of the materials was scheduled to begin on Friday.