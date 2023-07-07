Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Perry County for fallen police sergeant

INDIANAPOLIS (WEVV) — Indiana's governor is directing flags to half-staff in one local community that is mourning the loss of a police sergeant killed in the line of duty.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Perry County in honor of Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn.

Gov. Holcomb says flags should be flown at half-staff in Perry County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, July 10.

Glenn was shot and killed while responding to an incident at Perry County Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 3.

The show of respect around the county also aligns with Sgt. Glenn's funeral, which will be held on Monday at 10 a.m.

Gov. Holcomb asks businesses and residents in the county to participate in the lowering of flags.