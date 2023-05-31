Governor signs privacy bill inspired by Evansville firefighter

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's governor has signed a bill into law that will protect the privacy of firefighters around the state, and it was inspired by an incident in Evansville.
Back in 2021, Evansville firefighter Jonathan Wright was stabbed while on a medic run.
When Wright tried to have his name and home address shielded from public record to prevent retaliation from his attacker, his request was denied because of the state's current laws.
After hearing about Wright's situation, Representative Tim O'Brien (R-Evansville) crafter the legislation in an effort to ensure protection for paid and volunteer firefighters, just like other public safety officers.
"Just as law enforcement and judges already have their addresses shielded from public view, it was clear that those same protections needed to be extended to our firefighters who also serve on the frontlines," O'Brien said. "I'm incredibly proud to have worked with Jonathan, the Evansville Fire Department and other leaders in the fire service to ensure the law was changed this session to support our firefighters."
Wright, other Evansville Fire Department members, and Rep. O'Brien joined Governor Eric Holcomb at the Statehouse for a ceremony where the governor signed HEA 1578 into law.