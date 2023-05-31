Governor signs privacy bill inspired by Evansville firefighter

Gov. Eric Holcomb (seated, center) ceremonially signs into law legislation authored by State Rep. Tim O'Brien (R-Evansville) (seated, right) protecting the privacy of Hoosier firefighters by preventing their personal information from appearing on public websites Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Joining O'Brien for the ceremonial signing were bill sponsor State Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie) (seated, left), and (standing, from left to right) First Vice President of the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association Jeremy Pell, Evansville firefighter Tony Knight, Evansville firefighter Jonathan Wright and inspiration behind the law, Ohio Township firefighter Jeremy Baxter, Boonville firefighter Marc Collins and Deputy Fire Chief of the Booneville Fire Department Steven Byers.