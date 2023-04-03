 Skip to main content
Grain truck hit by train in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A grain truck was hit by a train in Posey County on Monday morning.

Black Township Fire & Rescue said it happened on Indian Mounds Road around 8 a.m.

It happened just north of State Road 62, by Mac Fitness Center & Golf Range.

Photos shared by the fire department show the grain truck split in two, with grain spilled onto the roadway and in a ditch.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but fire officials say Indian Mounds Road will be closed at the train tracks for a while.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible while crews clean up.

