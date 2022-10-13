Granted kicks off 'Over the Edge 2023' rappelling event

 Skip to main content
.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical
fire danger today and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088,
089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana... Fire
weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west
Kentucky...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018,
019, 020, 021, and 022. In southeast Missouri...Fire weather
zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111,
112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25
to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Granted kicks off 'Over the Edge 2023' rappelling event

  • Updated
  • 0
Granted kicks off Over the Edge 2023 Rappelling Event
Megan DiVenti

Local non-profit, Granted, is kicking off the "Over the Edge" rappelling event. 

The event will take place Saturday, April 29th, 2023. 

"Over the Edge" is an urban rappelling event for Granted that challenges participants to fundraise for the opportunity to rappel down the 9-story Centerpoint Energy Building in Evansville.

Organizers say it's a great way to change a child's life and have fun while doing it!

To participate, individuals must commit a minimum donation of $1,000.

Participants are encouraged to challenge their friends, family, and colleagues to assist with raising the funds needed to go "over the Edge." Organizers say there is no age requirement. 

Granted's inaugural event held in the Spring of 2022 was a success, raising more than $270,000. The money raised allowed Granted to expand Wish programming and ensure no child is ever put on the waiting list.

All the funds raised stay local as Granted serves communities within 100 miles of Evansville. 

The 2023 goal is to raise even more this year to support the goal. Signing up now allows plenty of time to fundraise. 

“Children with life-threatening conditions show great courage in facing everyday obstacles related to their illness,” said Susan Washburn, Executive Director of Granted. “We encourage the community to stand beside them through this sign of solidarity and bravery by contributing to our campaign.”

To sign up or learn more click here. 

