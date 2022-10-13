Granted kicks off 'Over the Edge 2023' rappelling event

Local non-profit, Granted, is kicking off the "Over the Edge" rappelling event.
The event will take place Saturday, April 29th, 2023.
"Over the Edge" is an urban rappelling event for Granted that challenges participants to fundraise for the opportunity to rappel down the 9-story Centerpoint Energy Building in Evansville.
Organizers say it's a great way to change a child's life and have fun while doing it!
To participate, individuals must commit a minimum donation of $1,000.
Participants are encouraged to challenge their friends, family, and colleagues to assist with raising the funds needed to go "over the Edge." Organizers say there is no age requirement.
Granted's inaugural event held in the Spring of 2022 was a success, raising more than $270,000. The money raised allowed Granted to expand Wish programming and ensure no child is ever put on the waiting list.
All the funds raised stay local as Granted serves communities within 100 miles of Evansville.
The 2023 goal is to raise even more this year to support the goal. Signing up now allows plenty of time to fundraise.
“Children with life-threatening conditions show great courage in facing everyday obstacles related to their illness,” said Susan Washburn, Executive Director of Granted. “We encourage the community to stand beside them through this sign of solidarity and bravery by contributing to our campaign.”
To sign up or learn more click here.