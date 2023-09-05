Grief Camp for kids coming to Camp Wildwood in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEVV) — An annual grief camp designed to help children overcome the grief associated with losing a loved one is coming up later this month.
Good Samaritan Hospice is holding its grief camp, Camp Memiki, for kids between the ages of 5 and 12 who experienced the death of a loved one.
The camp will be held Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Camp Wildwood in Vincennes.
Camp Memiki is a grief camp for children that features activities like games, art therapy, and nature walks.
The camp is free to any child suffering from the loss of a loved one.
To find more information and to register your child for Camp Memiki, visit this website or call 812-885-8035 by September 8.