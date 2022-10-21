 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Gibson County jail and sheriff's office

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Gibson County Sheriff's Office/Detention Center

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gibson County Sheriff's Office/Gibson County Jail on Friday morning.

The new facility is nearly twice the size of the current building, which was built in the 1980s.

With the new size in mind, project leaders say the new jail will address overcrowding issues.

"What actually made this come about was a federal lawsuit that was brought against Gibson County about three years ago for overcrowding," says Project Liaison George Ballard. "One of the requirements to settle that lawsuit was to build a new jail."

The new facility not only adds inmate housing, but also increases capacity for other services offered, with more size for the new sheriff's department and 911 call center.

"We are going from 20,000 square feet to 42,000 square feet, it's double the size of what we have today," Ballard explains.

After the new facility opens its doors, the decades-old jail and sheriff's office will be demolished.

You can see a digital rendering of the new facility below.

Digital rendering of new Gibson County Sheriff's Office

Digital rendering of new Gibson County Sheriff's Office/Jail

