Groundbreaking set for new Sunset Skatepark coming to downtown Evansville

The City of Evansville will soon have a new attraction along the riverfront.
City officials are preparing to break ground on the new Sunset Skatepark, to be located between Mickey's Kingdom and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Sunrise Pump Station.
The skatepark has been in the works for some time - the City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation released final designs for the project back in May of this year after multiple community meetings looking for feedback.
The concept was developed by Hunger Skateparks. This is the same company behind the city of Greenwood's 25-year old Northeast Park skatepark.
Coming in at 27,000 square feet, Sunset will be Indiana's largest skatepark. This will be an accessible, all-wheel park for everything from wheelchairs, skateboards, scooters, rollerskates, and rollerblades.
The groundbreaking is scheduled for Monday, December 12, at 10 a.m.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Deputy Mayor/Interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer, among other special guests, will be in attendance for the big day.