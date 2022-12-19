Group uses projector to shine "The Grinch" on CenterPoint Energy building in latest protest

Leaders with community organization "Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy" (DAACE) say the group's latest protest in downtown Evansville was an effort to "shine light" on several issues this holiday season.
According to a news release, members of DAACE gathered at CenterPoint Energy Plaza in downtown Evansville on Friday evening in protest of the company's "corporate greed and skyrocketing bills," in an effort to show solidarity with local residents who may be struggling to pay high heating bills this winter.
During their Friday evening protest, DAACE used a projector to display images of "The Grinch" alongside CenterPoint Energy's company signage.
“There doesn’t seem to be an end to CenterPoint’s greed. While the CEO and executive team sleep comfortably in warm homes every night, Evansville residents are preparing for yet another winter of figuring out whether to heat more than one room at a time, or whether to buy food or pay the gas bill," a statement from DAACE says.
CenterPoint Energy has said that customers would likely see higher heating bills this winter, also offering tips for customers on ways to save. Officials with CenterPoint have said that the utility is not allowed to markup, nor profit, from the purchase and sale of natural gas.
We have reached out to CenterPoint Energy for addition comment on Friday's protest, and are waiting to hear back.