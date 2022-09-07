Gun thefts in Evansville appear to be on the rise

There is a lot of attention being paid lately to crimes involving the use of firearms. What may be surprising is the high rate at which the firearms themselves are the target of the crime.
According to the Evansville Police Department, there have been 104 cases of gun theft in the past year - including 6 cases already in September.
As a consequence, EPD says that many stolen firearms turn up later in criminal investigations. They say it is too early to tell whether or not the July 1st law that legalized constitutional carry in Indiana is behind the spike in thefts.