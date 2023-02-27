 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Gusty winds causing power outages in Evansville area

utility pole power outage

Several hundred CenterPoint Energy customers are without power Monday morning as gusty winds sweep through the area.

At 11:15 a.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy's outage map showed 510 estimated customers without power as the result of 15 outages in Evansville and surrounding service areas.

By 11:30 a.m., that number had increased to 35 outages, affecting approximately 1,734 total customers.

An alert from the utility sent out shortly before 11 a.m. warned anyone who may see a downed line to keep their distance, and to report it immediately.

Tracking strong winds Monday; mild temperatures sticking around
Current wind speeds

Wind speeds at 11 a.m.

You can see CenterPoint Energy's outage map here.

