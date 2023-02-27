Gusty winds causing power outages in Evansville area

Several hundred CenterPoint Energy customers are without power Monday morning as gusty winds sweep through the area.
At 11:15 a.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy's outage map showed 510 estimated customers without power as the result of 15 outages in Evansville and surrounding service areas.
By 11:30 a.m., that number had increased to 35 outages, affecting approximately 1,734 total customers.
An alert from the utility sent out shortly before 11 a.m. warned anyone who may see a downed line to keep their distance, and to report it immediately.
You can see CenterPoint Energy's outage map here.
Gusty winds may result in power outages in our service area. If you see a downed line stay at least 35 ft away, call 911, then us at 800-227-1376. Our Power Alert Service® & outage map provide the most up-to-date outage & restoration updates: https://t.co/YKlQdLQDqD #tristatewx https://t.co/RLA4qDQn9m— CNPAlerts Indiana (@CNPAlerts_IN) February 27, 2023