Habitat for Humanity in Phase 1 of Tepe Park Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Habitat for Humanity is currently working on a housing project, this time focusing on the Tepe Park neighborhood.
The project is in phase 1 which will build 11 homes surrounding Tepe Park. By the end of the project, over 20 homes will be built. Habitat for Humanity continues to give a hand up not a hand out in the community through affordable housing projects. They focus on areas throughout Evansville such as ones like Tepe Park, an area of Evansville with rich history.
"We are also working to uplift these neighborhoods with the residents that will eventually be moving in there," said Elspeth Urbina, Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity. "So, we are really proud of the fact that we can help elevate a historical area with a rich history in Evansville."
To celebrate the occasion, Habitat will be celebrating phase 1 of the new construction project with a block party event in Tepe Park this weekend. A walking tour of the neighborhood and sites of the future habitat homes will be shown along with additional details on the project.
"We are really kicking off and celebrating this new construction project at Tepe Park. It'll be a lot of fun, its free, and for the whole family," said Urbina.
The event kicks off on Saturday from 11-to-2 at the first home on South Evans Avenue before heading to Tepe Park.