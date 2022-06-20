 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Hadi Shrine Half-Pot tickets go on sale Friday

Hadi Shrine

The Hadi ShrinersFest kicks off this weekend, and with that reminder comes another.

Tickets for this year's Hadi ShrinersFest Half-Pot will go on sale starting on Friday, June 24 - the same day that the Hadi ShrinersFest starts.

While the ShrinersFest will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, half-pot tickets will be available for purchase through July 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Single tickets will be available at the ShrinersFest starting at $5. Different ticket purchase options will also be available at $10, $20, $40, and $100.

The Hadi ShrinersFest will happen in the Hadi Temple parking lot at 6 Walnut St. in downtown Evansville. After ShrinersFest ends, seven ticket purchase locations will be open for business.

In 2021 the half-pot raised just under $150,000, sending a lucky winner home with about $72,000.

For more information on ShrinersFest and half-pot ticket purchase locations, just visit hadihalfpot.com.

