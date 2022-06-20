Hadi Shrine Half-Pot tickets go on sale Friday

The Hadi ShrinersFest kicks off this weekend, and with that reminder comes another.
Tickets for this year's Hadi ShrinersFest Half-Pot will go on sale starting on Friday, June 24 - the same day that the Hadi ShrinersFest starts.
While the ShrinersFest will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, half-pot tickets will be available for purchase through July 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Single tickets will be available at the ShrinersFest starting at $5. Different ticket purchase options will also be available at $10, $20, $40, and $100.
The Hadi ShrinersFest will happen in the Hadi Temple parking lot at 6 Walnut St. in downtown Evansville. After ShrinersFest ends, seven ticket purchase locations will be open for business.
In 2021 the half-pot raised just under $150,000, sending a lucky winner home with about $72,000.
For more information on ShrinersFest and half-pot ticket purchase locations, just visit hadihalfpot.com.