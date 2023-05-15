Hadi Shriners announce return of summer Hadi Half-Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Hadi Shriners announced the return of the summer Hadi Half-Pot on Monday.
The popular half-pot will return on Friday, May 26, and run until Saturday, June 24, giving Tri-State residents the chance to play for big money.
Ticket booths will be located in Evansville, Princeton, Huntingburg, and Vincennes. They'll be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Here's where tickets will be sold on Friday - Sunday:
The Hadi Shrine Ticket Office located at 6 Walnut St. will also be selling tickets Monday through Friday.
After ticket sales have ended, a winning ticket will be drawn live during ShrinersFest on Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m., sending one lucky player home with half of the total pot.
For more information on the Half-Pot, you can visit hadihalfpot.com.