Hadi Shriners announce winning half-pot ticket number

On Monday morning, the Evansville Hadi Shriners announced the winning ticket number for their Hadi Shrine Half-Pot.
The winning ticket number is: A - 603257
In order to claim the prize, the winner should call 812-423-4285 or email the following email address 50-50@hadihalfpot.com and provide contact information so a Hadi Shriners representative can get back with them to make arrangements to meet with them at the Hadi Shrine office located at 6 Walnut St. in Evansville.
At the end of ticket sales Sunday, the half-pot reached $216,150 total, meaning the lucky winner will take home $108,075.
Officials half-pot rules and information on claiming the prize can be found on hadihalfpot.com.