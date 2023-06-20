 Skip to main content
Hadi Shrinersfest kicks off in downtown Evansville this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The annual Hadi Shrinersfest will get underway in downtown Evansville this weekend.

The event will take place along Riverside Drive on Friday and Saturday.

Live music, food, an LST-325 re-enactment, a beer garden, and more are all on the schedule.

Organizers encourage you to bring things like folding chairs and blankets.

The event will also include the drawing for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot on Saturday, which had a total pot of over $140,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The festival will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, with road closures starting on Riverside Drive sometime Thursday.

You can see a full schedule of events at shrinersfest.org/schedule.

