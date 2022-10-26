Halloween Stroll and Trunk-or-Treat Car Show happening in downtown Evansville on Saturday

There's a fun Halloween event for kids and families happening in downtown Evansville on Saturday.
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will be hosting its second annual "Halloween Stroll and Trunk-or-Treat Car Show" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will take place along Main Street downtown, featuring a car show with awards in 11 categories, and candy available at more than 20 downtown businesses as well as from car show participants.
The event will also include Halloween crafts for kids, meet-and-greets with costumed characters, face painting, music, and holiday inflatables for photo opportunities.
A costume contest with three categories (Family, Kids, Dogs) will also take place by the fountain on the 300 Block of Main at 1 PM. Guests must be present to win.
And if all that's not enough, organizers say the event will also serve as an opportunity for the public to meet local first responders from the Evansville Police Department, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
For any additional details, visit the event page on downtownevansville.com.