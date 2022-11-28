 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Ford Center in January

  • Updated
  • 0
Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Evansville in January of 2023.

The team will be at the Ford Center as part of the "Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour," presented by Jersey Mike's Subs.

A news release from the Globetrotters says they'll be bringing their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop "LOL" good time as tyhe face off against the Washington Generals.

The Harlem Globetrotters game at the Ford Center will kick off at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

For tickets to the event or more information, click here harlemglobetrotters.com.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you