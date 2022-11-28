Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Ford Center in January

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Evansville in January of 2023.
The team will be at the Ford Center as part of the "Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour," presented by Jersey Mike's Subs.
A news release from the Globetrotters says they'll be bringing their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop "LOL" good time as tyhe face off against the Washington Generals.
The Harlem Globetrotters game at the Ford Center will kick off at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.
For tickets to the event or more information, click here harlemglobetrotters.com.