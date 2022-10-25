 Skip to main content
Haunted car wash coming to Newburgh ahead of Halloween

Officials with Tommy's Express Car Wash in Newburgh say things are about to get scary.

The Tommy's Express Car Wash in Newburgh will be transforming into a spooky "Haunted Wash" for several days ahead of Halloween.

The public is invited to get their vehicle cleaned while driving through the "Tunnel of Terror" from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 - Oct. 30.

There will be spooky decorations during the event, with masked employees will also be hiding in dark corners of the wash, illuminated in strobe lights and special effects.

Tommy's Express Car Wash says the price for the spooky wash is $20.

You can find Tommy's Car Wash at 7950 IN-66 in Newburgh.

For more information on the event, visit tommys-express.com/tunnel-of-terror.

