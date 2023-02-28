Hazardous materials from Ohio train derailment headed to Indiana facility

Hazardous materials from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, will be moved to a facility in western Indiana.
Starting Tuesday, the Heritage Environmental Services' hazardous waste landfill in Putnam County's Roachdale, Indiana, will receive contaminated waste, according to reports. Putnam County is located between Indianapolis and Terre Haute.
Indiana's governor says he just found out about plans to start moving the hazardous materials to Indiana on Monday, and that he's continued to oppose the decision.
A full statement issued by Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday reads:
“I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana. Further, there has been a lack of communication with me and other Indiana officials about this decision.
After learning third-hand that materials may be transported to our state yesterday, I directed my environmental director to reach out to the agency. The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. I have made a request to speak to the administrator to discuss this matter. I want to know exactly what precautions will be taken in the transport and disposition of the materials.”
The Indiana facility receiving the hazardous materials is one of two newly-approved sites to handle safe disposal of the waste, including another site in Ohio.
Previously, two other sites in Ohio had been approved to handle disposal of the waste.