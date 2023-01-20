Hear chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting at Evansville Walmart store

Chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting incident at the Walmart on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, shows a closer look at the chaos that unfolded at the store on Thursday night.
As we reported from the scene of the incident, which took place around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road in Evansville, police said that the suspect in the shooting was killed by officers, and that at least one victim was injured.
Police told us Friday that the shooter was 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley, who was a former employee of Walmart. They say that the woman who was shot was a former co-worker of Mosley's. She was taken to the hospital from the scene, and her current condition is unknown.
Employees inside the store began calling 911, frantic for help. Note that audio from the calls may be disturbing to some, and contains some explicit language.
In one call, a woman can be heard telling dispatchers that Mosley had just shot a woman in the head. The caller said that Mosley may be chasing after others.
Multiple people attempting to help the victim called in the shooting, doing what they could to stop the bleeding. Dispatchers quickly got AMR on the line to help provide potentially life-saving information to the scene.
Another caller told dispatch that they were in the office with other employees, and that they could see the shooter "staring at them ominously" through the window before he walked away. Relief can be heard in the caller's voice as they spot police arriving inside the store.
According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office, the suspect in the incident died at the scene. Police said that Mosley was involved in a gun fight with officers before being shot and killed.
No update is available on the victim's condition at this time, but we're working to bring you new details as soon as they're available.
