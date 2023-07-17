Heart of Jasper hosting Shop and Sip Event this week

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — A newer event called Shop and Sip, will welcome Jasper residents this week.
Officials say the next Shop and Sip is Wednesday July 19th from 5:00-7:00pm along the square in Downtown Jasper.
Participants can experience a fun night of shopping fifteen merchants, enjoying small bites, and sipping on crafty mocktails and beer and wine at select merchants.
Live music will be performed by Michael Wilmes in the Astra corner of the Downtown Square.
Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5pm-7pm.
The following dates are:
- Wednesday August 16th
- Wednesday September 20th
- Wednesday October 18th
Heart of Jasper is a new non-profit organization formed through the nationwide organization Main Street America.
The mission is to create the epicenter of activity for the community by leveraging existing assets, transforming those in need, and instilling new energy through creative programs and collaborative leadership.
The vision is to create the best small-town experience for all.