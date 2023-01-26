'Hearts for Heroes' program returns to all Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is once again inviting the public to show their appreciation for local first responders.

EVPL announced Thursday that its "Hearts for Heroes" program was returning at all of its library locations.

Through the program, the community is invited to write a message of thanks, encouragement, or support on valentines that will be delivered to local heroes just in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. In 2022, EVPL delivered more than 1,000 valentines to local firefighters, police officers, and medical staff.

“Valentine’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to take a moment to express our thanks to those who have dedicated their lives to giving back,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said. “Hearts for Heroes offers the opportunity to recognize the sacrifice, service, and resilience of our local heroes.”

Valentines are available at any of the eight EVPL locations and on the EVPL website. Homemade cards will also be accepted and should be delivered to any EVPL location by Friday, Feb. 10.

You can find a full list of EVPL locations at evpl.org/connect/locations.