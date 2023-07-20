 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heavy damage reported after possible arson at Evansville storage units

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville storage unit fire 7-19-2023

An investigation into the cause of the fire that happened late Wednesday night at a storage facility is still ongoing.

We're learning more about the extent of damage caused by a large fire that broke out in Evansville on Wednesday night.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're learning more about the extent of damage caused by a large fire that broke out in Evansville on Wednesday night.

The Evansville Fire Department was called the Storage Express storage units on Tippecanoe Drive late Wednesday around 9 p.m.

EFD says a heavy fire was concentrated in four of the storage units, but that 20 units were damaged before the fire was under control.

Firefighters continued to battle the flames until it was considered extinguished in about an hour.

EFD says that police were called to take an arson report.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you