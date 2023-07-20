Heavy damage reported after possible arson at Evansville storage units

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're learning more about the extent of damage caused by a large fire that broke out in Evansville on Wednesday night.
The Evansville Fire Department was called the Storage Express storage units on Tippecanoe Drive late Wednesday around 9 p.m.
EFD says a heavy fire was concentrated in four of the storage units, but that 20 units were damaged before the fire was under control.
Firefighters continued to battle the flames until it was considered extinguished in about an hour.
EFD says that police were called to take an arson report.
The incident remains under investigation.