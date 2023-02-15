 Skip to main content
Heidi Carter found guilty on all charges in Stinson Avenue murder-rape investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Heidi Carter

A woman at the center of a high-profile rape and murder investigation out of Evansville has been found guilty of multiple felony charges in the case.

On Wednesday, Heidi Carter was found guilty of: 

  • aiding, inducing or causing rape as a Level 1 felony
  • criminal confinement as a level 3 felony
  • criminal confinement a level 3 felony
  • criminal confinement as a level 3 felony
  • aiding, inducing or causing rape, a level 1 felony
  • aiding, inducing or causing murder

Carter had previously been found guilty of a misdemeanor gun charge. She was already sentenced to one year for that crime, but had already served more than 400 days since her arrest in October 2021.

The charges against Carter stem from a gruesome incident that unfolded at a home on Stinson Avenue. Authorities said that Carter helped her then-boyfriend, Carey Hammond, rape a woman and kill a man.

Carter will be sentenced on March 9th at 10:00 a.m.

