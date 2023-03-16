Heidi Carter sentenced to 65 years in Evansville rape, murder case

The Evansville woman found guilty of multiple felony charges including rape, murder, and confinement has been sentenced.
44News was in court on Thursday morning, where Heidi Carter was sentenced to 65 years for those crimes.
Carter was found guilty of all charges after a disturbing rape-murder incident that unfolded back in October of 2021 at a home on Stinson Avenue. The sole survivor in the gruesome attack sat down exclusively with 44News to share her story.
Carter had previously been found guilty of a misdemeanor gun charge. She was already sentenced to one year for that crime, but had already served more than 400 days since her arrest in 2021.
At her sentencing Thursday, Carter appeared via video and said she wanted to avoid the media. She also maintained that she did not commit any crimes, and called herself a victim in the situation.
Prosecutors called the case one of the most sadistic they'd ever seen.