Helfrich Golf Course vandalized for a third time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — After golfers are done teeing it up, then knocking down their putts, golf courses tend to go unsupervised. For the third time this summer, Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville had its course vandalized.
"It's unfortunate, its disappointing, especially cause of the hard work from the park staff," said Steve Schaefer, Parks Director/Deputy Mayor in Evansville. "For all the things that are going on, to have vandalism on top of that is extremely frustrating."
Another incident involving damage to tee markers, trash cans and benches happened on the course. This time though, the culprit also attacked the irrigation system. The entire golf season last year, golfers and the course were effected while the city worked on repairing the system. They were doing what they can to make sure the course returned to its best condition.
"To target a golf course and something we've been working on for a long time is the irrigation system," says Schaefer. "So, when something like that is damaged and is something that is hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace an irrigation system, its concerning."
The vandalism comes as the city is preparing for the city tournament. Evansville Police have place the guardian across the street and police are doing more patrols ahead of this weekend. The city, Helfrich workers and golfers are all frustrated that people would do this.
"The ground crews here work really hard, they do a lot to take care of it and keep it in good shape so its really unfortunate when people are out here damaging it," said Craig Niemeier, a local golfer.
The city is asking everyone and specifically residents in the nearby neighborhood to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity or vandalism. If you see anything, make sure to contact Evansville Police.