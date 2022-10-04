Here's what's happening at the 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is here, and just like years past, the street festival is full of events and activities for the community to enjoy.
If you're headed to the festival for food, be sure to check out this year's Munchie Map.
You can see the full schedule of Fall Festival events below.
More West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Information:
The West Side Nut Club has released its 2022 Fall Festival "Munchie Map."
The West Side Nut Club is gearing up for this year's Nut Club Half-Pot.
The City of Evansville will be providing lunch-time shuttles to and from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is here, and authorities are outlining ways to keep yourself and your family safe during the large event.
The program provides a special wristband for kids that contains their guardian's contact information, allowing them to be reconnected if they become lost.
For any addition details on the event, just visit nutclubfallfestival.com.