Here's what's happening at the 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is here, and just like years past, the street festival is full of events and activities for the community to enjoy.

If you're headed to the festival for food, be sure to check out this year's Munchie Map.

You can see the full schedule of Fall Festival events below.

2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival schedule of events

More West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Information: 

For any addition details on the event, just visit nutclubfallfestival.com.

