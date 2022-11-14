Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates rebranding at Newburgh headquarters

Officials with Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated the rebrand launch of the Heritage Headquarters/Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh, Indiana on Monday.
New signage was unveiled at the Newburgh headquarters Monday, with the celebration also featuring Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies, giveaways, and more.
Officials with the credit union say they'll continue the day Monday by celebrating "Member Apperception Day," with lunches and giveaways at each branch.
HFCU has locations in Warrick County, Vanderburgh County, Gibson County, as well as Kentucky locations in Owensboro and Henderson.