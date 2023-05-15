 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school baseball coach fired in Perry County, accused of theft

  • Updated
  • 0
perry-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A high school baseball coach has been fired over theft allegations in Perry County.

Officials with the Perry Central Community School Corporation tell 44News that former coach Ryan Hoover is no longer with the district.

Hoover was baseball coach for Perry Central High School.

While some details surrounding Hoover's firing remain unclear, the district tells us that Hoover was investigated for theft by its police department. They say they will be pressing charges against Hoover in the matter.

No other details are available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you