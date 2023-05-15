High school baseball coach fired in Perry County, accused of theft

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A high school baseball coach has been fired over theft allegations in Perry County.
Officials with the Perry Central Community School Corporation tell 44News that former coach Ryan Hoover is no longer with the district.
Hoover was baseball coach for Perry Central High School.
While some details surrounding Hoover's firing remain unclear, the district tells us that Hoover was investigated for theft by its police department. They say they will be pressing charges against Hoover in the matter.
No other details are available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.