High Score Saloon holding soft opening at new location in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A popular bar arcade in downtown Evansville is getting ready to welcome the public to its new location.
The owners of High Score Saloon are holding a soft opening at their new spot in downtown Evansville on Wednesday and Thursday before welcoming the general public on Friday.
Anyone who bought a pre-order shirt or hat from the business can attend the soft opening from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on both days.
After the soft opening, High Score will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday and close at 1 a.m.
If you'd like to go over the weekend, you can stop by from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, or 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday.
The High Score Saloon is an adult arcade that allows patrons to enjoy classic games along with craft brews, cocktails, and food.
The new location for the business is 309 Main St. in Evansville. For more information visit highscoresaloon.com.