...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

High Score Saloon holding soft opening at new location in downtown Evansville

  Updated
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A popular bar arcade in downtown Evansville is getting ready to welcome the public to its new location.

The owners of High Score Saloon are holding a soft opening at their new spot in downtown Evansville on Wednesday and Thursday before welcoming the general public on Friday.

Anyone who bought a pre-order shirt or hat from the business can attend the soft opening from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on both days.

After the soft opening, High Score will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday and close at 1 a.m.

If you'd like to go over the weekend, you can stop by from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, or 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday.

The High Score Saloon is an adult arcade that allows patrons to enjoy classic games along with craft brews, cocktails, and food.

The new location for the business is 309 Main St. in Evansville. For more information visit highscoresaloon.com.

