High Score Saloon hosting 'Throwback on Main' street festival in downtown Evansville

If you miss pop culture classics like Jurassic Park and Ghostbuster, there's an event that may interest you happening in downtown Evansville on Saturday.
Officials with High Score Saloon are planning to host their "Throwback on Main" street festival from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the end of summer.
"High Score: Throwback on Main will be our annual block party celebration this year and hopefully for years to come," officials with high Score Saloon said in a statement.
The event will include an outdoor arcade, biergarten, music, food trucks, giant Mario Cart, green screen photos, photo ops with the Jurassic Park Jeep.
Presale tickets are $10, but tickets will also be available for $15 in person on the day of the event. $1 from each ticket sale will also be donated to Riley's Hospital.
To see more on the event and to get presale tickets, click here.
The event is open to those ages 21 and over only.