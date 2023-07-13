Historic Victory Theatre getting brand new sign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A historic venue in downtown Evansville is getting some new signage.
Officials with the Victory Theatre say a new sign is being worked on for the facility.
A photo of the new sign shared with 44News gives a sneak peak at the progress.
Installation of the new sign is expected to start sometime next week, replacing the original sign that's been on the building since the 1920s.
A lighting ceremony is expected to take place on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. to showcase the brand new sign.
Funds for the new signs were raised through donations.