Historic Victory Theatre getting brand new sign

  Updated
Sneak peak of Victory Theatre's new sign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A historic venue in downtown Evansville is getting some new signage.

Officials with the Victory Theatre say a new sign is being worked on for the facility.

A photo of the new sign shared with 44News gives a sneak peak at the progress.

Installation of the new sign is expected to start sometime next week, replacing the original sign that's been on the building since the 1920s.

A lighting ceremony is expected to take place on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. to showcase the brand new sign.

Funds for the new signs were raised through donations. 

