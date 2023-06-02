 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Historical aircraft returning to Evansville for flights during warbird expo

That's All Brother Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A historical aircraft is returning to Evansville in June, and the public has the opportunity to take a flight on it.

The Evansville Wartime Museum says the C-47A trooper carrier aircraft "That's All, Brother," will be back on June 9 - June 11.

The plane is one of several Commemorative Air Force aircraft that will be in the River City on those dates for the wartime museum's warbird expo.

Several flights on That's All, Brother are still available for Saturday and Sunday and can be booked online with tickets priced at $275. Passengers must be at least 12-years-old to fly, and must be able to enter and exit the aircraft unassisted and wear a seatbelt during the flight.

The plane led the Airborne Invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944, carrying 101st Airborne Division paratroopers into France during the D-Day invasion. During the remainder of WWII, That’s All Brother served in Operation Dragoon, Market Garden, the Relief of Bastogne, and Operation Varsity. 

Evansville Wartime Museum warbird expo

