Historical aircraft returning to Evansville for flights during warbird expo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A historical aircraft is returning to Evansville in June, and the public has the opportunity to take a flight on it.
The Evansville Wartime Museum says the C-47A trooper carrier aircraft "That's All, Brother," will be back on June 9 - June 11.
The plane is one of several Commemorative Air Force aircraft that will be in the River City on those dates for the wartime museum's warbird expo.
Several flights on That's All, Brother are still available for Saturday and Sunday and can be booked online with tickets priced at $275. Passengers must be at least 12-years-old to fly, and must be able to enter and exit the aircraft unassisted and wear a seatbelt during the flight.
The plane led the Airborne Invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944, carrying 101st Airborne Division paratroopers into France during the D-Day invasion. During the remainder of WWII, That’s All Brother served in Operation Dragoon, Market Garden, the Relief of Bastogne, and Operation Varsity.