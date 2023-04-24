Holiday World hosts ribbon cutting for new employee housing

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will be offering employee housing by the name of Compass Commons.
The housing is 0.4 miles from the theme park, less than a three minute drive. The grounds are even located on the Santa Claus trail system, so residents can walk to work.
The apartments will feature a shared outdoor seating area, laundry room, common room, and kitchen area. Free WIFI is available, along with central heating & air, and 24/7 front desk service.
44News spoke with Holiday World CEO & President, Matt Eckert, on how important this housing is for the theme park, “Our employees make us who we are for sure. 136 initial employees, for us that’s the difference between a ride being open or a gift shop being open, or a food stand having longer hours. So being able to do that and provide the best experience we possibly can for our guests that’s what it’s all about.”
There are some qualifications needed before becoming a resident:
Team Members must be at least 18 years old
Must live at least 50 miles away from the parks.
Ideal candidates include students enrolled in college who are pursuing specific internships, predominantly international college students here for cultural exchange.
44News spoke with Director of Communications, Leah Koch-Blumhardt, on the abundance of employees they have, “Employees are essential to us, we have about 100 employees who work here year round, and we have about 2,000 people in the peak of summer. So our seasonal team members are the reason we can operate this park. If it were just up to us 100 full time, we wouldn’t get very far.”
Holiday World says they want to provide affordable housing to qualifying team members, and candidates are encouraged to apply now.
These apartments are set to be open to employees by May of 2023.