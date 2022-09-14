Holiday World offering free Pre-K season passes in 2023

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari says it will be offering one of its biggest "freebies" ever in 2023.
On Wednesday, Holiday World announced the launch of its first-ever Free Pre-K Season Pass, which will allow four and five-year-old children to visit the theme park for free all season.
"This might be the biggest 'freebie' at Holiday World since Free Unlimited Soft Drinks were added in 2000," says 4th Generation Owner, Lauren Crosby. "We're a family park, and the Pre-K pass is just the beginning of the value we're adding to our Season Pass Lineup this year. We have three different types of Pass, each with different perks, so families can pick the price and perks that suits them best."
Holiday World says kids must be four or five-years-old when their Season Pass is processed, and that age-confirming documents are required.
Officials with the park also say that guests who purchase Season Passes by Oct. 12 get the best price of the year and can use Easy Pay to break the cost into monthly payments.
“We're a family park," adds Crosby. "We want to make it easier for families to enjoy their time here, and the Pre-K Pass, along with our new Season Pass perks, is going to be an amazing value for families. We're proud to say that Holiday World will now be known for Free Parking, Free Sunscreen, Free Soft Drinks, and Free Pre-K Passes!"
For more details on the new Free Pre-K Season Pass, visit holidayworld.com/prek.