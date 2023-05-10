Holiday World opening for the season on Saturday

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — Holiday World is getting ready to open to the public for the summer season.

The theme park in Santa Claus will open for the season on Saturday, May 13.

While rides will open to the public on May 13, Splashin' Safari won't open up for its first weekend until May 20.

Once May 27 rolls around, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will both be open every day through Aug. 6.

Park officials announced in 2022 that the popular "Holidays in the Sky" drone show would be back bigger than ever in 2023, with 400 drones taking to the sky.

Also new in 2023, is Holiday World's new "cashless" system. Guests will be able to load cash onto a prepaid gift card at kiosks located around the park for free, and park officials say this will allow for faster and smoother operations around the park.

For information on tickets, family or season packages, rides, event schedules, and more, just visit holidayworld.com.