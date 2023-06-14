Holiday World & Splashin' Safari announces closure of Raging Rapids

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — A well-known ride is shutting down at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
Officials with the theme park said Wednesday that Raging Rapids was being closed down after 33 years of fun.
"We know this attraction means a lot to our Guests, and it does to us too," a statement from Holiday World says. "While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning."
The statement from Holiday World says that park officials "intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon" as soon as possible.
You can see the full statement below.