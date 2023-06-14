 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari announces closure of Raging Rapids

  • Updated
  • 0
Holiday World is still looking to fill seasonal positions
Claire Dugan

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — A well-known ride is shutting down at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

Officials with the theme park said Wednesday that Raging Rapids was being closed down after 33 years of fun.

"We know this attraction means a lot to our Guests, and it does to us too," a statement from Holiday World says. "While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning."

The statement from Holiday World says that park officials "intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon" as soon as possible.

You can see the full statement below.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you