Holiday World & Splashin' Safari opening for the season on Saturday

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is getting ready to open to the public for the summer season.
The theme park in Santa Claus will open for the season on Saturday.
After opening on Saturday, the park will be open on weekends through May 27, before opening to the public every day through Aug. 6.
Park officials announced in 2022 that the popular "Holidays in the Sky" drone show would be back bigger than ever in 2023, with 400 drones taking to the sky.
Also new in 2023, is Holiday World's new "cashless" system. Guests will be able to load cash onto a prepaid gift card at kiosks located around the park for free, and park officials say this will allow for faster and smoother operations around the park.
For information on tickets, family or season packages, rides, event schedules, and more, just visit holidayworld.com.