Holiday World & Splashin' Safari's 'Wildebeest' water coaster named world's best water park ride

Officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari say one of their water coasters has taken top honors for the 12th year in a row.
A news release from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari says that the park's "Wildebeest" water coaster was named the "World's No. 1 Water Park Ride" at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, which was held over the weekend at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas.
While the Wildebeest took home a first-place title, Holiday World received several other awards as well.
Splashin’ Safari once again claimed the "No. 2 Water Park" spot, Holidays in the Sky Drone Show was named in the "Top 5 of New Shows," and the parks together earned "No. 3 in Guest Experience."
In addition, Holiday World’s wooden coasters, The Voyage, The Legend, and The Raven were named among the world’s Top 25 wooden coasters.
“These honors belong to our entire team,” says Leah Koch-Blumhardt, 4th Generation Owner & Director of Communications. “No part of today’s results happened by chance. We have a coaster team that works diligently to keep our wooden coasters safe and to keep the ride experience excellent. We have a maintenance team that keeps our water coasters in top shape and makes sure these rides are ready to operate safely each day. And our Team Members keep the park clean and friendly every single day. Thank you to our team, the voters, and Amusement Today.”
Splashin’ Safari is open on weekends through Sept. 18 and Holiday World will remain open through Oct. 30.
You can visit holidayworld.com for more details on planning your next trip to the theme park.