Holiday World welcoming more than 3,000 children with disabilities on Wednesday

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — More than 3,000 children with disabilities will enjoy a day of fun at Holiday World on Wednesday.
The theme park will be welcoming the kids, plus their teachers and chaperones, for the 31st annual Holiday World "Play Day" on May 17.
As part of the Play Day event, Holiday world will also be donating over $33,000 to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, a local nonprofit organization that supports individuals with disabilities.
This will be the theme park's 31st consecutive year of donating all Play Day admissions to Easterseals, which will bring the total amount donated to over $600,000 since the event began in 1993.
While the park will only be open to those participating in Play Day on Wednesday, you can still visit the park on other days.
For a full park schedule, click here.