Holiday World working on $6.7M employee housing project

Officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari announced the start of a big project on Tuesday.
Holiday World officials said Tuesday that work had started on a $6.7 million employee housing project.
Named "Compass Commons," the $6.7 million building will include housing for up to 136 team members with a large kitchen facility, common areas on each floor, and an on-site laundry facility.
Team Members must be actively employed by Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari to qualify for housing, and must be at least 18 years old and live more than 50 miles away from the parks. Rooms are multiple occupancy, and the facility will include secure access and includes 24/7 monitoring.
“This is a long-requested project,” says Director of Communications and Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt. “Holiday World has an outstanding reputation in the hospitality industry. There are students around the country and the world who have wanted to work for Holiday World for years, but were unable to join us because we couldn’t provide housing.”
Officials at the park say they expect to welcome the first Compass Commons residents in May of 2023.
Prospective team members can fill out a form online to show their interest in living at Compass Commons.
Holiday World says that bus transportation for team members will continue as usual.
You can check out a "digital flythrough" of Compass Commons in the video at the top of the story, or in a new page by clicking here.